Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US announces Taiwan defence systems sale

US announces Taiwan defence systems sale

The announcement came just hours after Beijing said it would sanction US firms involved in an earlier arms sales to the democratic self-ruled island.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 05:25 IST

By Agencies, Washington

The deal involves 100 Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems, which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles with a range of around 125 kilometres. (Bloomberg)

The US on Monday said it had approved a $2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan, defying Beijing’s anger over a $1 billion missile deal last week.

The announcement came just hours after Beijing said it would sanction US firms involved in an earlier arms sales to the democratic self-ruled island.

The deal involves 100 Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems, which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles with a range of around 125 kilometres. The missiles, manufactured by Boeing, can be positioned on fixed platforms or mounted on trucks.

The office of Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the sale would “upgrade asymmetric warfare capabilities”.



China views Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing said on Tuesday it “firmly opposed” such moves, urging the US to “call off the relevant arms sales plan to Taiwan, so as not to cause further damage to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Hong Kong: 3 held under national security law

Hong Kong police on Tuesday detained three people under the city’s contentious national security law on suspicion of publishing content to incite others to secede from China.

Police said two men and a woman, aged between 17 and 21, were in custody and an investigation was under way.

Authorities did not name the suspects but pro-independence group Studentlocalism said three of its members, including Tony Chung, a former leader of the organisation, were among them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In first phase of polling, a debutant, senior leaders to test their fate in 71 seats
Oct 28, 2020 05:32 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

Fatima on boycott calls for films: ‘If it is good, people will watch’
Oct 28, 2020 06:45 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 06:20 IST
Tata eyes majority stake in e-grocer BigBasket
Oct 28, 2020 06:12 IST
‘Fashion, grocery are next frontiers’, says Kalyan Krishnamurthy
Oct 28, 2020 06:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.