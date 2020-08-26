Sections
US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work

US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement to blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work through a statement.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:02 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention. (Reuters File Photo )

The United States announced sanctions and restrictions on 24 Chinese companies and associated officials Wednesday for taking part in building artificial islands in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

“Since 2013, the PRC has used its state-owned enterprises to dredge and reclaim more than 3,000 acres on disputed features in the South China Sea, destabilizing the region, trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbors, and causing untold environmental devastation,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

