Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker SMIC, alleging military ties

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker SMIC, alleging military ties

US Department of Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:26 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Washington

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. (REUTERS)

The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced US technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the US government’s so-called Entity List.

SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.

Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.



But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips -- those 10 nanometers or smaller -- face the “presumption of denial,’’ Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

North India under cold grip; IMD says slight relief expected later
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Decision on re-opening of schools in Karnataka to be taken tomorrow
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Ludhiana roads remain treacherous despite ₹630cr spending
by Harsimran Singh Batra
What is Mucormycosis, a black fungal disease, being linked with Covid-19?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.