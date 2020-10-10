Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US calls for negotiations with North Korea to achieve complete denuclearisation

US calls for negotiations with North Korea to achieve complete denuclearisation

Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019. (Reuters File Photo )

A senior US administration official on Saturday called North Korea’s display of a previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missile “disappointing” and called on the government to negotiate to achieve a complete denuclearisation.

Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

“It is disappointing to see the DPRK continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program over working towards a brighter future for the North Korean people,” the official said. “The United States... calls on the DPRK to engage in sustained and substantive negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:34 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:34 IST
Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud
Oct 10, 2020 22:26 IST
Faces meet fashion in New Yorkers’ mask choices amid coronavirus pandemic
Oct 10, 2020 22:25 IST
Delhi University first cut-off list for UG courses released; LSR pegs score at 100% for 3 courses
Oct 10, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.