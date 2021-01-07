US Capitol LIVE updates: Biden tells Trump to ‘demand an end to this siege’

Demonstrators enter the U.S. Capitol after breaching security fencing during a protest in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown and Vice President Mike Pence left the floor of Congress as hundreds of protesters swarmed past barricades surrounding the building where lawmakers were debating Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College. (Bloomberg)

One person has been shot at the US Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police, news agency Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the US Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss. Trump lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden. He has refused to concede and has worked over the last two months to convince his supporters that widespread voter fraud prevented his own victory.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition was unknown.

Here are the live updates:

2:40 am: Biden urges Trump to go on TV to call for end to Capitol ‘siege’

Biden calls on Trump to immediately deliver speech to ‘demand an end to this siege’ at US Capitol.

2:33 am: 1,100 DC National Guard members being mobilized

The Pentagon says about 1,100 DC National Guard members are being mobilized to help support law enforcement as violent supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol.

2:30 am: Stop trampling democracy, German FM tells US protesters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called on supporters of President Donald Trump to “stop trampling on democracy” after they smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

“Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy,” he tweeted.

“The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC,” he added. “Inflammatory words turn into violent actions.”

2:27 am: Pelosi, Schumer call on Trump to ‘demand’ all protesters leave Capitol grounds ‘immediately’

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement on Wednesday after violent protesters stormed the Capitol. They said, “We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the US Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”

2:25 am: NATO chief labels Washington protests ‘shocking’

“Shocking scenes in Washington, DC,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted on Wednesday, as images of protesters supporting US President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol sped around the world.

“The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” he said, referring to the US presidential election that saw Joe Biden beat Trump.

2:23 am: VP Pence calls for violence at US Capitol to ‘stop now’

2:17 am: White House says National Guard going to Capitol

The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol to help end an violent occupation by President Donald Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

2:08 am: One person shot, wounded inside US Capitol: Reports

2:07 am: Guns and teargas in US Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the US Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.

Police evacuated the House of Representatives and the Senate after pro-Trump protesters marched through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations as they were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 election.

2:01 am: Trump says ‘Stay Peaceful’ after urging supporters to protest

President Donald Trump said, “Stay peaceful,” as protesters who support him stormed the U.S. Capitol, streaming past police barricades and forcing lawmakers into a lockdown.

Trump made the comments in a tweet Wednesday after the protesters had breached the Capitol building. Trump was watching the protests on television from the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter.

1:46 am: Lawmakers evacuated from the US Capitol

Lawmakers are being evacuated from the US Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the building.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators were led out, escorted by staff and police on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the House were also being evacuated. Both chambers had been debating the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

The skirmishes came shortly after President Donald Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

1:23 am: Washington DC Myor orders curfew

The mayor of Washington, DC, has ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 pm Wednesday after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the US Capitol building.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order as protestors supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on January 20.