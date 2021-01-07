Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported

The US Capitol Police announce security breach inside as lawmakers meet to vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:17 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

Demonstrators carry flags during a protest outside the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. (Bloomberg)

The US Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

The US Capitol Police announce security breach inside as lawmakers meet to vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.



Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitols steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Telecom operators ask Centre for clear 5G roll-out road map
by Ishita Guha
HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator
by HT Correspondent
Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan
by Sachin Saini
Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.