US CDC reports 173,490 deaths from coronavirus

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City. (REUTERS)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,074 to 173,490 and reported 5,551,793 cases, an increase of 44,864 cases from its previous count.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

