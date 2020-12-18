Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen video commemorations

US charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen video commemorations

Prosecutors said Jin helped terminate at least four meetings in May and June, including some involving dissidents who survived the protests in 1989, and fabricated violations of Zoom’s terms of service to justify his actions to his superiors.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:39 IST

By Reuters, New York

Xinjiang Jin, the company’s main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services, conspired since Jan. 2019 to use his company’s systems to censor speech, US govt said. (Photo courtesy: www.fbi.gov)

US prosecutors on Friday charged a China-based executive at Zoom Video Communications Inc with involvement in a scheme to disrupt video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in China.

Xinjiang Jin, the company’s main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services, conspired since Jan. 2019 to use his company’s systems to censor speech at the direction of China’s government, the US Department of Justice said.

Prosecutors said Jin helped terminate at least four meetings in May and June, including some involving dissidents who survived the protests in 1989, and fabricated violations of Zoom’s terms of service to justify his actions to his superiors.

They also said Jin’s accomplices created fake email accounts and Zoom accounts, including in dissidents’ names, to make it seem the meetings’ participants supported terrorism, violence or the distribution of child pornography.



Zoom was not named in court papers filed in Brooklyn federal court, but its identity was confirmed by a person close to the matter. The papers said Jin’s employer is based in San Jose, California, which is where Zoom is headquartered.

A spokesman for Zoom said the company is reviewing the complaint. Jin is not in US custody and a lawyer for him could not immediately be identified.

“Jin willingly committed crimes, and sought to mislead others at the company, to help (Chinese) authorities censor and punish U.S. users’ core political speech merely for exercising their rights to free expression,” Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme in Brooklyn said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

Jamshedpur hand NorthEast season’s first defeat in ISL’s 500th game
by Press Trust of India
Man posing as customer robs hosiery trader of ₹50,000 in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Man found dead at Ludhiana police commissioner’s office
by HT Correspondent
88% of Covid fatalities, 40% of cases in 45+ age group: Govt data
by Rhythma Kaul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.