Sections
Home / World News / US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends: Official

US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends: Official

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:58 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Kabul

US Marines and Afghan Commandos stand together as an Afghan Air Force helicopter flies past during a combat training exercise in August 27, 2017. (AFP File Photo )

The US conducted its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.

“These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire,” he wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.