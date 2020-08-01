Sections
Home / World News / US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 05:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

US Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (Facebook/Frank Pallone Jr. )

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Army’s acts of aggression in India’s Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the settled border by force.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers died.

“I rise to condemn action taken by the People’s Republic of China, or PRC in Ladakh region of India that led to deadly clashes between the two countries on June 15,” Congressman Frank Pallone said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Friday.

“Since -- the truth is -- 1962, the PRC and India have been divided by a 2,100-mile-long Line of Actual Control. In the months leading to this clash, the PRC military reportedly amassed 5,000 soldiers along this boundary... that clearly meant to re-draw long standing settled borders by force and aggression,” Pallone said.



This intention of encroachment and escalatory tactics used by the PRC are consistent with the other provocative actions its forces have taken throughout south and southeast Asia, the Democratic Congressman from New Jersey said.

To counter this, the House of Representatives has passed an amendment that calls on China to cease the military aggression and urges immediate diplomatic action to prevent further escalation of conflict, Pallone said.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Congress to help bolster our vital relationship with India,” the Congressman said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule
Aug 01, 2020 06:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE | Aubameyang could be biggest threat for Chelsea: Phelan
Aug 01, 2020 07:02 IST
On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday, her five most scathing takedowns
Aug 01, 2020 06:45 IST
Six dead after explosion in coal mine in Colombia
Aug 01, 2020 06:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.