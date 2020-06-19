US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Many of Trump’s top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

A potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals is on the cards. (PTI)

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many of Trump’s top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.

