US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: Report
The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75,543, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.
Updated: May 08, 2020 06:30 IST
The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,254,750 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.