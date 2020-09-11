Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US could restrict funds for ‘malign activities’ over Navalny poisoning

US could restrict funds for ‘malign activities’ over Navalny poisoning

The Kremlin critic is being treated in Berlin’s Charite hospital after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month. Germany says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 07:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)

The United States told the UN Security Council on Thursday it would work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including “through restricting  funds for  malign activities.”

“Russia has used  chemical nerve agents  from the ‘Novichok’ group  in the past.  The Russian people have  a right to express their views  without fear of retribution of any kind,” the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, Cherith Norman-Chalet, told a council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria.

The Kremlin critic is being treated in Berlin’s Charite hospital after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month. Germany says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent. Moscow has said it has seen no evidence that Navalny, 44, was poisoned.

“We urge Russia to cooperate fully with the international community’s investigation,” Norman-Chalet told the council.   ”Wherever the evidence leads, we will work with allies and the international community to hold perpetrators accountable, including through restricting  funds for  malign activities.”



Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Russia wanted to know what happened to Navalny but that Russian authorities did not have any grounds to open an investigation as they did not have any evidence.

“Our doctors who, by the way, saved Alexey Navalny did not find any chemical weapon substances in his analyses. The German laboratory claims it did,” he told the Security Council.

“But we received no evidence from Germany that would allow us to make a conclusion that it was a crime by attempted poisoning and thus start an investigation,” he added.

Germany’s UN ambassador, Christoph Heusgen, said Berlin was working with the global chemical weapons watchdog - the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) - on the issue and urged Moscow to do the same.

“It’s not a bilateral issue – it’s an issue of international concern (when) chemical agents are used, and therefore, the OPCW will have all the evidence and it would be very good if Russia would work with OPCW,” Heusgen told the council.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
Sep 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Govt considering series of measures to boost economy
Sep 11, 2020 03:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 11, 2020 04:40 IST
India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
Sep 11, 2020 06:26 IST

latest news

Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik joins BJP
Sep 11, 2020 07:22 IST
US could restrict funds for ‘malign activities’ over Navalny poisoning
Sep 11, 2020 07:20 IST
Urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 07:18 IST
Shane Watson names player that can replace Suresh Raina at CSK
Sep 11, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.