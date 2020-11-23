US Covid-19 death toll rises to 255,076; more than 184,500 fresh cases

Sections
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 02:59 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn. (Reuters)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,476 to 255,076.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

