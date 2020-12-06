Sections
US Covid-19 deaths could surpass 500,000, says IHME

US Covid-19 deaths could surpass 500,000, says IHME

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US has surpassed 14.5 million. More than 281,000 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the US, which has the highest Covid-19 death toll and the largest number of confirmed cases of all the countries in the world.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

Pedestrians walk past a restaurant along the 14th Street Corridor amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Washington, US. (Reuters)

A total of over 500,000 people could die from Covid-19 in the US by early spring despite the release of the coronavirus vaccine, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle projects.

“Even with expected vaccine rollout, the United States is forecast to see 539,000 deaths by April 1...In the US, the expected vaccine rollout only reduces the death toll by April 1 by 9,000 deaths,” Sputnik quoted IHME as saying, at the University of Washington in Seattle projects.

The projections show a rapid vaccine rollout is forecast to reduce the Covid-19-related death toll to 528,000 in the US with vaccination targeting high-risk groups, the death toll could be reduced from 548,000 to 524,000.

“The forecasts show that if mask-wearing increased to 95 per cent, combined with expected vaccine rollout, approximately 66,000 lives could be saved, compared to a vaccine rollout scenario with current mask-wearing levels remaining the same. Even with a vaccine, if states do not act to bring current surges under control, the death toll could reach 770,000 by April 1,” according to IHME.



The steady decline in Covid-19 infection rates around the world are expected to start in February and continue into March and subsequent months, IHME stated further.

Earlier this week, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee voted to give healthcare workers and nursing home residents the first of the Covid-19 vaccines once the doses are rolled out, within three weeks.

US President Donald Trump said at the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia that coronavirus vaccines will be made available in the US next week, Sputnik reported.

