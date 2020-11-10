Sections
Home / World News / US denounces terms for WHO-led inquiry into Covid-19 origins

US denounces terms for WHO-led inquiry into Covid-19 origins

“We are quite literally in the fight of our lifetime as Covid-19 pandemic is causing death and societal disruption,” Garrett Grigsby, director of the office of global affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services, told the WHO’s annual ministerial assembly.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:39 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Geneva

United States continues to be worst hit nation from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

The United States said on Tuesday that the terms for a World Health Organization-led team of experts that is to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus were not transparently negotiated or conform with its mandate from member states.

