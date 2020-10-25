Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US disease expert Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine verdict due by early December

US disease expert Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine verdict due by early December

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

“When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year,” he said. (File photo for representation)

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

“We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December,” Fauci told the BBC.

“When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers, Moeen fall but Kohli on the charge
Oct 25, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: Congress, BJP battle in Hisua assembly constituency
Oct 25, 2020 16:53 IST
Senior citizen becomes third Covid-19 patient to die by suicide at Patna’s AIIMS
Oct 25, 2020 16:52 IST
Fashion of the ‘70s signifies freedom: Masaba Gupta on her LFW collection
Oct 25, 2020 16:54 IST
Coronavirus is pummeling Europe’s eateries — and winter is coming
Oct 25, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.