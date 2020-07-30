Sections
Home / World News / US economy collapsed 32.9% in Q2 amid pandemic: Government

US economy collapsed 32.9% in Q2 amid pandemic: Government

The decline, though slightly less bad than expected, was the worst on record, dating back to 1947. The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate so not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:14 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

The plunge in GDP was driven largely by the drop in consumer spending, the largest component, which fell 34.6 percent annualized, according to the first estimate for the second quarter. (AFP)

The US economy collapsed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the April to June period, contracting 32.9 percent in the second quarter, the government reported Thursday.

The decline, though slightly less bad than expected, was the worst on record, dating back to 1947. The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate so not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.

The plunge in GDP was driven largely by the drop in consumer spending, the largest component, which fell 34.6 percent annualized, according to the first estimate for the second quarter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tripura: Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby in an ambulance
Jul 30, 2020 18:22 IST
In Madhya Pradesh, woman sets herself on fire protesting crop destruction
Jul 30, 2020 18:25 IST
US economy collapsed 32.9% in Q2 amid pandemic: Government
Jul 30, 2020 18:14 IST
New Education Policy 2020: Teachers of Jadavpur University and Calcutta University criticise NEP
Jul 30, 2020 18:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.