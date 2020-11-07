Sections
US Election 2020 latest updates: Joe Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the tally of the 9,288 additional votes, with 7,300 going to Biden and 1,875 for Trump in Allegheny, a largely Democratic county that continues to count its ballots.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP)

As voting for five key states continues, Democratic candidate Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state in the US presidential race. The majority of ballots left in Philadelphia are provisional and military ballots, news agency Reuters quoted Pennsylvania’s election commissioner as saying. The final count could take several days, he also said.

In Georgia as well, Biden is leading by 4,395 votes, with 99% of the estimated vote counted. Trump needs both Pennsylvania and Georgia to win a second term.

Also Read | ‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results

Meanwhile, in Arizona Trump gained ground in the narrow gap of fewer than 30,000 votes.

The state has about 173,000 ballots left to count.



In Nevada, Biden has a lead of 22,657 votes, with about 93% of the vote counted.

Here are some of the latest updates on the US Presidential Election 2020 results:

Trump trails in Pennsylvania

We are going to win Pennsylvania: Biden

As Biden inched closer to victory, he addressed US citizens and appealed them to exercise restraint and calm as the votes were counted. ‘We are going to win Pennsylvania,’ he also said during the address.

