Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US Election 2020: Debate commission rules out rethink on virtual debate

US Election 2020: Debate commission rules out rethink on virtual debate

The commission said it is not reconsidering shifting the second presidential debate back to in-person despite request from President Donald Trump’s team. The October 15 debate was turned virtual after Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

The chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates says it is not reconsidering shifting the second debate from virtual back to in-person, despite a request from President Donald Trump’s team.

Frank Fahrenkopf told The Associated Press late Thursday that the nonpartisan group’s decision was not going to be reversed. That means the second debate is probably not going to happen at all.

The commission decided to make the Oct. 15 debate virtual after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Fahrenkopf says the group wanted to “protect the health and safety of all involved” and that the decision was guided by the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, its heath partner for the 2020 debates.

Trump’s doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said in a letter Thursday evening that Trump would be cleared to resume public activities Saturday, 10 days after his diagnosis.

Earlier Thursday, Trump balked at the virtual event and said he wouldn’t participate. Biden’s campaign then said Biden would participate in a town hall hosted by ABC News on Oct. 15 instead. (AP) RS RS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 10:29 IST
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
Delhi may witness surge of 15k Covid-19 cases per day in winters: Centre
Oct 09, 2020 11:18 IST
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Oct 09, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

2020 Hyundai Creta crosses 1.15 lakh bookings milestone in India
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
Out with the modern, in with the new in Deutsche Bank art sale
Oct 09, 2020 11:24 IST
IFS day: PM congratulates IFS officers for their service during Covid-19
Oct 09, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.