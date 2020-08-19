US election 2020: Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden for president

With his wife Jill at his side Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Reuters)

US Democrats officially nominated former Vice-President Joe Biden as their nominee for president on the second night of the mostly virtual convention at which two former presidents, two former secretaries of states and his wife, Jill Biden, spoke of him as the kind of unifying leader the nation needed now.

“Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart,” Biden said in brief remarks from home in Delaware, as his family broke into a small celebration. “Thank you all, it means the world to me and my family and I will see you on Thursday.”

On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech.

Delegations from states and territories reported their votes from the primaries and caucuses in a virtual roll call.

Biden waited 32 years to win the nomination after he first sought it in 1987. He had dropped out then even before the primaries over plagiarism allegations. He tried again in 2008 but pulled out after a poor showing in the first of the nominating contests, the Iowa caucus.

Speakers on the second day of the convention included two former presidents — Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton; two former Secretaries of State — John Kerry and Colin Powell, a Republican; and one former defence secretary Chuck Hagel, also a Republican.

Clinton, whose participation in the convention had been opposed by some Democrats because of past allegations of sexual harassment, launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump’s handling of the epidemic. He said the Oval Office should operate at this time like a command centre; “instead, it’s a storm centre. There’s only chaos.”

“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man,” Clinton said, adding that the choice before voters in November was between “Trump’s ‘Us vs. Them’ America against Joe Biden’s America, where we all live and work together.”

“We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people,” said Carter, without mentioning Trump. “Joe is that kind of leader, and he is the right person for this moment in our nation’s history.”

Secretary Powell, who became the second high-profile Republican to make an appearance at the Democratic convention in after John Kasich, said, “Today, we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way.”

Secretary Kerry attacked President Trump’s conduct of foreign relations. “When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission, it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at.”

The former first lady, who headlined the night, closed by talking of the man she has known and how he is someone who lost his wife and daughter to an accident and then a son to brain cancer understood the challenges confronting Americans in these uncertain times, and how he would address them.

“I hear it from so many of you, the frustration of parents juggling work while they support their children’s learning—or are afraid that their kids might get sick from school,” she said of life in the shadow of the Covid-19 epidemic. A lifelong school teacher, she spoke from a high school in Delaware.

She added, “The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders. I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole.”

Jill Biden did not mention President Trump at all.