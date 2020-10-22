US Election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden tied in Texas, poll shows

Campaign signs for US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris stand with signs for US president Donald Trump on a hillside in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, US (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is tied with president Donald Trump in the battleground state of Texas, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday.

“Today, Trump and Biden are tied 47-47 per cent among likely voters,” the release said. “This compares to a September 24th poll of likely voters in Texas when Trump had 50 per cent and Biden had 45 per cent.”

The release said likely voters are nearly evenly split on Trump’s handling of his job as president. However, his disapproval rating for handling the novel coronavirus outbreak has increased from 49 per cent in late September to 51 per cent this month.

Texas is the second-most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,145 likely voters in Texas and the poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. (ANI/Sputnik)