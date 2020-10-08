Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US Election 2020: ‘Felt sorry for Pence,’ says Kamala Harris’ Indian uncle

US Election 2020: ‘Felt sorry for Pence,’ says Kamala Harris’ Indian uncle

79-year-old Balachandran Gopalan said Mike Pence was in ‘weak ground’ against Kamala Harris in the only vice presidential debate between the two.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:46 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris makes a point during the vice presidential debate with vice president Mike PenceWednesday at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City (AP/PTI Photo)

Kamala Harris’ uncle back in India watched her vice-presidential debate with pride on Thursday, feeling “a little sorry” for Mike Pence, who he said came up against a better-qualified foe.

“Expectations were too much of Kamala -- ‘she’ll wipe the floor’, etc. But Pence has also been a Congressman knows how to debate. But Pence has an albatross around his neck -- and that’s Trump,” Balachandran Gopalan, 79, told AFP in New Delhi after the US election debate in Salt Lake City.

“I felt a little sorry for Pence. You can’t ask about the judiciary -- she was on the judiciary committee, was attorney general, on Black Lives Matter she’s an expert, on the pandemic, he’s on weak ground,” the academic said.

The debate saw Harris call US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 response a historic failure, in a pointed but mostly civil discussion compared with Trump’s chaotic confrontation with Joe Biden last week.



Harris, 55, was the first black attorney general of California, the first woman to hold the post, and the first South Asian American senator ever.

She was born in California in 1964 to a Jamaican father, economics professor John Harris, and breast cancer specialist Shyamala Gopalan -- Balachandran Gopalan’s late sister.

“My daughter in Washington watched (the debate), my sister in Toronto watched and my younger sister in Chennai also watched it,” the uncle said Thursday.

“Her mother would have been happy for Kamala.”

“Although maybe Shyamala was far more impatient than Kamala at times,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Shyamala was the debater or in the audience -- she would have said ‘what rubbish are you talking, vice-president’.

“But Kamala was kinder.”

ash-stu/leg

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Oct 08, 2020 15:36 IST
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Oct 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
Oct 08, 2020 15:43 IST
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 15:12 IST

latest news

Four, including shooter, arrested for murder of Pune builder
Oct 08, 2020 16:18 IST
Jio designed to help India lead fourth industrial revolution, says Mukesh Ambani
Oct 08, 2020 16:17 IST
In a first, scientists discover 2.5 million-year-old dragonfly fossil in India
Oct 08, 2020 16:20 IST
Uttarakhand gets system to communicate with remote areas, can save lives in crises
Oct 08, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.