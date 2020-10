US Election 2020: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? These states could decide

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate on September 29. (REUTERS)

With 17 days left for November 3, when the American voters will choose their next President between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, some states are emerging as more crucial than others because of the unpredictable pattern of their voting preferences.

Here’s a look at seven swing states that will shape the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election:

1. Michigan: Traditionally, Michigan has been a Democrat stronghold because of the working class voters, a group that tends to vote for the Democrat Party but this changed in the 2016 Presidential election when Trump won Michigan by a small margin of 0.23%, with 47.50% of the total votes as opposed to Hilary Clinton who won 47.27%of the votes. A win in Michigan means 16 Electoral College votes for the candidates and in 2016 Donald Trump won Michigan with the narrowest margin of victory in Michigan’s presidential election history which was also the narrowest victory margin of any state in the 2016 election.

2. Wisconsin: Demographically, the rural and blue-collar white voters of Wisconsin play a major role in deciding who wins the state. The state accounts for 10 Electoral College votes and Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a narrow margin of 0.77%, with 47.22% of the total votes as opposed to 46.45% of Hillary Clinton. This made Trump the first Republican candidate to win the state since Ronald Reagan won in 1984.

3. Arizona: Arizona has traditionally been a Republican stronghold with 11 Electoral College votes. Donald Trump won Arizona in 2016 with a margin of 3.5 percent but this once Republican stronghold is now being considered a key swing state in this election as the absence of Republican stalwarts like Sen. John McCain has affected the dynamics of the state. The state also has an increasing Hispanic population, a group that leans towards the Democrat Party.

4. Georgia: Georgia contributes 16 Electoral College votes and has not picked a Democrat to be a President since 1992. In 2016,Trump won Georgia by 5.1% as Hillary Clinton received 45.35% of the votes. With its rapidly growing diverse population and Democrats like Stacey Abrams gaining nationwide popularity, Georgia is being regarded as a swing state for 2020.

5. North Carolina: In 2016, Trump gained North Carolina’s 15 Electoral College votes with a 3.66% margin and 49.83 % of the total vote whereas Hillary Clinton got 46.17% of the votes. With a mix of rural, city and suburban voters,the importance of the state is reflected through Donald Trump’s frequent visits to the state.

6. Florida: With 29 Electoral College votes,Florida is the largest swing state in America and has always been so. The margin of victory in the state has been very low and Trump won in this state in 2016 with 49% of the total votes as opposed to Clinton’s 47.8%; only by 1.2 percentage points.

7. Pennsylvania: In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,292 votes which is less than 1 percentage point, the narrowest margin in a presidential election for the state in 176 years. With 20 electoral votes, the state is called the ‘Blue Wall state’ but Trump’s victory in 2016 has made Pennsylvania a battleground state for 2020.