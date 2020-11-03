US Election 2020 latest updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden watch as voters decide who wins White House seat

Yard signs supporting Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and against US President Donald Trump are seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, US (REUTERS)

A spectacle of global significance is taking place in the United States of America and is being keenly watched across the world. The Americans have started queuing up to vote for the next President.

While Republican candidate and current incumbent Donald Trump is seeking a return to office for a second term, his challenger and Democrat leader Joe Biden has campaigned aggressively to grab the White House for himself.

Almost 100 million American voters have already cast votes - nearly doubling the total from 2016. Another 60 million are likely to vote in person on Tuesday. On their final full day on the campaign trail, Trump and Biden broke sharply over the mechanics of the vote itself while visiting the most fiercely contested battleground, Pennsylvania.

Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

For countries around the planet, the presidency of Donald Trump in its first term has been, it is safe to say, a singular experience to watch. Now that an inflection point in Trump’s time in office is at hand with Tuesday’s US election, what’s at stake if his presidency ends — or if it continues? Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed?

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Even before Election Day, the 2020 race was the most litigated in memory. President Donald Trump is promising more to come.

The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency if a narrow margin in a battleground state becomes the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration.

Vice-president nominee Kamala Harris urges people to go out and vote

Vote for a new day in America, tweets Joe Biden

Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims

A veteran Republican operative who got his start in politics by helping to persuade a judge to throw out hundreds of mail-in ballots is organizing an “army” of volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.