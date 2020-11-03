Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US Election 2020: The Day and ballot to determine the future of climate change

US Election 2020: The Day and ballot to determine the future of climate change

Many in the environmental community frame the race as one of life or death. One of the overarching differences lies in the future of energy.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:44 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

While Trump has been cutting scientists and scientific agencies across the government, the former Vice President wants to spend $400 billion on energy research and innovation. (AP file photo)

Election day in the US is finally here. The contrast between the presidential candidates could not be greater and there is no issue that makes that clearer than climate change. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has called it an “existential threat” while President Donald Trump has insinuated it’s “a hoax” and is pulling the country out of the Paris climate accords. (America will officially exit the agreement tomorrow, whatever the outcome of the election.)

Click here for complete coverage of US election 2020

Many in the environmental community frame the race as one of life or death. “The health of the economy and the fate of the planet absolutely hang in the balance,” said Bracken Hendricks, a former climate advisor to Washington Governor Jay Inslee who helped shape Biden’s pledge to move the country to 100% clean energy by 2035.

One of the overarching differences lies in the future of energy. The Trump administration has made no secret of their enthusiasm for supporting fossil fuels. They have championed the dirtiest of all fuels, coal (albeit unsuccessfully), and they have used government dollars to aid the gas and oil industries whenever possible. Just two examples include cutting dirt-cheap leases for drilling on public lands during the pandemic and offering a stealth bailout to financially flailing firms.

By contrast, in July, Biden announced a $2.2 trillion plan to decarbonize our grid by 2035 and our economy by 2050, which is deeply ambitious by any account. He’s united a wide swath of centrist Democrats, union bosses, environmental activists and clean energy barons. While Trump has been cutting scientists and scientific agencies across the government, the former Vice President wants to spend $400 billion on energy research and innovation. (And if you want a detailed roadmap to how that money should be spent, Varun Sivaram, a senior research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, has you covered on that.)

Also Read | Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election

If there is one thing environmental activists can be relaxed about, it is that people understand what hangs in the balance: Never before have voters so clearly indicated that they want candidates to act on climate change.  Edward Maibach, director of the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, says voters get it and it is a winning issue. And climate change is an issue all over the country in different ways—not merely represented by the top contest.

“My personal favorite indicator that climate change is on the ballot across America, even in unlikely places, is that the Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Wyoming is a climate scientist, Merav Ben-David—and she’s running a highly competitive race.” Leslie Kaufman writes the Climate Report newsletter about the impact of global warming.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

USA business tycoon Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is uplifting the underprivileged with the Guru Nanak kitchen
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
‘Why are you killing us?’: Afghans mourn those killed in IS attack in Kabul University
Nov 03, 2020 17:53 IST
Over 46% polling recorded till 4 pm in Baroda bypoll in Haryana
Nov 03, 2020 17:49 IST
Being socialist in the real world: Mohammad Shariq
Nov 03, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.