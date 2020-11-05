Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US Election 2020: Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992

US Election 2020: Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992

In 1992, George HW Bush failed to win his second term as Democrat Bill Clinton won the election. Since Bush, all three US presidents — Bill Clinton, George W Bush (Junior), and Barack Obama — have won their re-elections.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A protester is holding a Count Every Vote sign during protesting against racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 4. (AFP)

If incumbent US President Donald Trump fails to win the re-election, he will not be the first incumbent president in history to have fallen from grace but will be the first in last three decades. In 1992, George HW Bush failed to win his second term as Democrat Bill Clinton won the election. Since Bush, all three US presidents — Bill Clinton, George W Bush (Junior), and Barack Obama — have won their re-elections.

Click here for complete US election coverage

Only four presidents, in the last 100 years, failed to win re-elections.

George HW Bush

The 1992 presidential election marked the end of a long period of Republican rule in the United States which began in 1968. Bush’s approval ratings were 89% and his re-election was considered very high. But Clinton won 43 per cent of the popular vote along with 370 electoral college votes. Bush won only 37.3 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral college votes.

Jimmy Carter



Democrat Jimmy Carter lost out to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980 US election. It was a landslide victory for Reagan as he won 50.7 per cent of the popular vote. 69-year-old Reagan was the oldest person to ever be elected for the first term until 70-year-old Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.



Gerald Ford

In 1976, Republican Gerald Ford lost out to Jimmy Carter who lost it to Ronald Reagan in 1980. When President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, Ford, the vice president, was made the president. Thus he became the only president to have never been elected by the Electoral College.

Herbert Hoover

Republican Herbert Hoover was defeated by Democratic Franklin D Roosevelt in 1932. It was a landslide win for Roosevelt as the election was overshadowed by the Great Depression.

Both Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden have claimed to be ahead in the election as the final outcome in four states remain pending.

Neither candidate had garnered the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s chances were better as he had 253 Electoral College votes compared to 213 won by President Trump, according to latest US media projections.

The results of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada are yet to be declared as officials are still counting millions of votes, some that were cast on Tuesday and many more during weeks of early voting amidst the surging pandemic.

(With Agency Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Death knell of Mamata Banerjee govt has been sounded: Amit Shah in Bengal
Nov 05, 2020 15:39 IST
Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib
Nov 05, 2020 15:33 IST
BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.