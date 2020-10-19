US election 2020: What are mail-in ballots and why are they important?

US election 2020: What are mail-in ballots and why are they important?

One of the most discussed topics in the run-up to presidential election in the United States has been the mail-in ballots as more and more voters are choosing the option because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

What is mail-in voting and how does it work?

Mail-in voting means casting a vote through mail. Different states have different rules with respect to mail-in voting but all of them have the option available. Some states have absentee ballots which are provided if the voter provides a reason why they cannot cast their vote in person. In the Florida 2020 primary election, President Donald Trump voted using an absentee ballot as he is a registered voter in Florida but was unable to vote in person. In some states, absentee voting does not require a specific reason and in a few others, vote my mail is sent to every registered voter without any request made.

Is there a verification process followed by the states?

Different states have different methods to verify the ballots like in some states authorities check if ballots have come from voters’ registered address; some states require signatures on the envelopes and others require witness or notarised signatures.

Why are mail-in ballots important in this election?

In the 2016 US Presidential election, nearly 25 per cent of votes were cast by using mail-in ballots and this number is expected to rise much more in the 2020 US presidential election because of Covid-19.

What is President Donald Trump’s take on mail-in ballots?

While being a supporter of absentee ballots, President Donald Trump has constantly criticised the process of mail in voting and has also said that it leads to voter fraud. The Republicans have also reduced funding to the mail service and have been against expansion of the mail-in ballot process. President Trump has also talked about how the mail-in voting may result in delay in the results of the presidential elections.

What is the Democrat Party’s stand on this issue?

The Democrat Party has supported the mail-in voting process and has blamed the Republican Party for disruption in the election process.

How can the use of mail-in ballots affect the elections?

While President Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the mail-in voting system have not been proved, there is common consensus that the mail-in voting process will cause a delay in the results of the elections as the counting process might take a long time.