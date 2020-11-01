US election fund-raising: Indian Americans among ‘bundlers’ for Biden

Romana Barbagallo holds a cutout of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) makes a campaign stop at the Palm Beach State College on October 31 in Lake Worth, Florida. (AFP)

There are at least 21 Indian Americans among top fund-raisers for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, according to a list released by his campaign on Saturday.

These elite fund-raisers — called “bundlers” in American electoral politics — each collected $100,000 or more for the campaign, and they are different from individual donors.

Indian Americans in the list of 817 over all included two-term Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, longtime Democratic activists, fund-raisers and strategists Ramesh Kapur, Shekar Narasimhan, Deven Parekh, Frank Islam, Swadesh Chatterjee, MR Rangaswami, Deepak Raj and Shefali Razdan Duggal.

Also on the list were Biden’s former rivals for the Democratic presidential ticket Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, filmmaker Jeffrey Katzenberg, tech billionaires Reid Hoffman Ron Conway, Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Tom Wolf of battleground states Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The campaign did not disclose the personal contributions of those on the list, which was seen to have taken longer than other Democratic presidential nominees in the past.

Biden has out-raised Republican President Donald Trump by a wide margin and is expected to become the first presidential nominee to gather $1 billion in campaign funds.

His campaign had already raised $938 million by October 14, according to the Center for Responsible Politics, which tracks election finances.

President Trump’s campaign had raised $596mn by the same date.

The 2020 elections to the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to be most expensive yet, with total spending estimated to be around $14 bn.