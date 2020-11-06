Sections
US Elections 2020: ‘Chill Donald, Chill’, Greta Thunberg settles score with Trump on Twitter

Earlier, Greta tweeted endorsing Joe Biden though she said that she never engaged in party politics.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to ‘chill’ the way he had done in 2019 after Greta became the Time’s 2019 person of year. (via REUTERS)

Environment activist Greta Thunberg has clearly not forgotten how US President Donald Trump took a potshot at her by asking her to ‘chill’. As the tables are now turned with Democrat Joe Biden inching closer to the White House and Donald Trump alleging counting fraud, Greta found this as the opportune moment to settle the score.

Click here for full coverage of US Presidential Election 2020

 

Greta was named the Time’s 2019 person of the year. “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Donald Trump had tweeted on December 12, 2019.

 



Retweeting Trump’s post ‘STOP THE COUNT’, the Swedish green activist wrote, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” Like Trump, Greta too kept ‘A’ and ‘M’ of ‘Anger Management’ in capital.

Greta had endorsed Biden earlier and made it clear that her endorsement was for climate perspective as well. “I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean...you know...damn! Just get organised and get everyone to vote Biden,” Greta had tweeted.

 

Donald Trump has taken several jibes at the young green activist and interestingly all those became part of Greta’s Twitter bio.

After Trump advised her to chill, Greta changed her bio to “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movies with a friend.”

 

Greta Thunberg’s ‘How dare you’ speech at the UN Climate Action Summit which shot her to global fame also drew Trump’s sarcasm. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump had tweeted after Greta’s speech.

