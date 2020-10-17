Sections
US elections 2020: Covid-19, national security among topics of next Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate

US elections 2020: Covid-19, national security among topics of next Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate

Trump-Biden debate: The full list of topics includes fighting Covid-19, American families, Race in America, climate change, national security and leadership

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

The Curb Event Center at Belmont University is decorated for the presidential debate Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo )

The next debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joseph Biden will focus on several topics including Covid-19 and national security, the Commission on Presidential debates said in a statement on Friday.

“Kristen Welker, moderator of the October 22, 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for that debate,” the Commission said.

The full list of topics includes fighting Covid-19, American families, Race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, it added.

The next debate will be held on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.

