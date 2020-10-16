US Elections 2020: Indian-Americans who are seeking office this year

Not only Kamala Harris, there are quite a few US politicians of Indian origin to watch out for in US Election 2020 (REUTERS)

Indian-American voters form a little percentage of voters in the United States, but their opinion matters, as several surveys are conducting opinion polls on which party will have their sway over the diaspora voters. Interestingly, a considerable number of politicians of Indian origin are seeking political office in the US elections 2020 and making their voices heard at the federal, state and local levels.

Here are some of the most prominent ones:

Kamala Harris: Kamala Harris who became the first Indian-American and the second African-American woman to be sworn in as a US Senator for California in 2016 is the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee for the 2020 election. Hailing from Chennai, she was born in Oakland, California and has served as the district attorney of San Francisco and California.

Sara Gideon: Democratic nominee for US Senate election in Maine. Democrat Sara Gideon who is a half Indian-American and is currently the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives is challenging the incumbent Republican Susan Collins. She has also been a member of her local town council and a state representative. Her father is from India.

Rik Mehta: Republican nominee for US Senate election in New Jersey. His parents migrated to the US before he was born.

Dr. Rik Mehta who is a biotech entrepreneur and attorney is facing Senator Cory Booker in the Senate race in New Jersey. Senator Cory Booker ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic Presidential nominee 2020.

Sri Preston Kulkarni: Democratic nominee for Texas’s 22nd Congressional District. His father Venkatesh Srinivas Kulkarni was born in India.

Sri Kulkarni, a diplomat and Harvard University alumnus is running for election to the US House to represent Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. If elected, Kulkarni will be the first Hindu representative in the US Congress from Texas.

Niraj Antani: Republican nominee for Ohio’s 6th District. His parents came to the United States in 1987.

Niraj Antani, a staunch Republican who represents District 42 in the Ohio House of Representatives, is running for election to the Ohio State Senate to represent District 6. He was named the 9th most influential Republican under 30 by Newsmax in 2018.

Amerish Babulal “Ami” Bera: Re-election from California’s 7th Congressional District for the Democratic Party. His father immigrated to the United States in 1958.

Ami Bera who is a member of the US House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District of California is running for re-election. He has represented the district since 2013 and is a first generation Indian American who hails from Gujarat.

Ro Khanna: Re-election from California’s 17th Congressional District for the Democratic Party. His parents immigrated to the United States. His maternal grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar worked with Lala Lajpat Rai.

Ro Khanna, a lawyer and an academic who served as the Deputy Assistant secretary in the United States Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama and is currently a member of the US House representing California’s 17th Congressional District is running for re-election.

Pramila Jayapal: Re-election from Washington’s 7th Congressional District for the Democratic Party

Pramila Jayapal who was born in Madras, Chennai and is the first Indian- American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives and the first Asian American to represent the State of Washington at the federal level is running for re-election from Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Re-election from Illinois’ 8th Congressional District for the Democratic Party

Subramanian Raja Krishnamoorthi who was born into a Tamil speaking family in New Delhi is running for re-election from Illinois’ 8th Congressional District for the Democratic Party. He currently serves on the House Oversight Committee and the House Permanent Select committee on intelligence.