Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Joe Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in September for White House bid

Joe Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in September for White House bid

The haul outstripped the $365 million that Democrats raised in August, which was itself a monthly record for any US presidential campaign.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, US on October 12., 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Democrat Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The campaign had $432 million in cash at month’s end, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Twitter.

The haul outstripped the $365 million that Democrats raised in August, which was itself a monthly record for any US presidential campaign.

“To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month - thank you,” Biden wrote on Twitter in announcing the sum. “I’m incredibly humbled.”



The Trump campaign has not yet announced its September total, but it pulled in $210 million in August along with the Republican National Committee.

Biden has held a significant lead over Trump in national polls for months, although Reuters/Ipsos polling shows a somewhat closer race in the battleground states likely to decide the winner.

As of Aug. 31, Democrats had $466 million available to spend on the presidential race, compared with $325 million for Republicans.

The figures cap a stunning turnaround for the Biden campaign, which emerged from a crowded Democratic primary field earlier this year with little cash. The Trump campaign, which began raising money almost as soon as he took office in 2017, had once appeared to be a financial juggernaut.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Oct 15, 2020 11:09 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Oct 15, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

NL Dalmia Institute, Mira Road charging illegal fees allege management students
Oct 15, 2020 11:28 IST
Leverage Covid-19 to reform justice delivery
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
Rains relent in Pune after wreaking havoc, creating flood like situation
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak
Oct 15, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.