Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US Elections 2020: Protests reported across America as voters await results

US Elections 2020: Protests reported across America as voters await results

On Wednesday night, tensions rose at a ballot-counting centre in Michigan’s largest city Detroit, a critical reservoir of votes for Biden.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington

Some demonstrators smashed storefront, windows in the downtown areas as the police labelled the incident a riot and swarmed in. (AP Photo)

Protests erupted across the US as Americans are waiting anxiously for the results of the US Presidential elections with ballot counting in the final battleground states continue, with some demonstrators asking for every vote to be counted and others demanding a halt on counting.

According to the New York Times, in Portland, a “Count Every Vote” demonstration taking place in the city merged with another one focused on racial justice and police brutality.

Some demonstrators smashed storefront, windows in the downtown areas. The police labelled the incident a riot and swarmed in.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, hundreds of protesters blocked Interstate 94 and the police made arrests, with demonstrators taking to social media to say that the officers had “kettled,” or trapped them there, to prevent them from dispersing.



On Wednesday night, tensions rose at a ballot-counting centre in Michigan’s largest city Detroit, a critical reservoir of votes for Biden after multiple news outlets began declaring Biden Jr winner of Michigan.

President Trump’s supporters and Democratic observers converged on the TCF Center to monitor poll workers as they tried to finish counting more than 170,000 absentee ballots.

Observers from both sides were not allowed to enter the ballot-counting center, because the groups had already reached the maximum number of challengers allowed inside.

The number of people trying to gain entry grew from five to more than 30, and the situation grew heated, with arguments breaking out between the challengers, elections officials and the Detroit police.

Americans cast their votes on November 3 to elect next president of the world oldest democracy.

As part of the New York Times tally, Joe Biden is edging towards a victory over incumbent President Donald Trump in the fierce battle of US Presidential elections with 253 projected Electoral College votes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 14:09 IST
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 14:09 IST
TN govt shows Covid-19 protocol to BJP, denies permission for yatra
Nov 05, 2020 14:08 IST
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Nov 05, 2020 14:02 IST
Cracker ‘less’ Diwali? Sellers in Delhi-NCR say sale is less by far
Nov 05, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.