US Election 2020: Trump wins West Virginia

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia four years ago by 42 percentage points, one of his highest margins of victory in the nation.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 07:10 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves a flag as he challenges demonstrators marching for voting rights in Graham, Alamance County, North Carolina, US. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump has coasted to victory in West Virginia, taking its five electoral votes.

The Republican nominee defeated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday in a reliably conservative state.

The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia four years ago by 42 percentage points, one of his highest margins of victory in the nation. Many in the state credit him for his conservative populism and promises to help the declining coal industry, even as few expected he could bring back jobs in a dying field.

