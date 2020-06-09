Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April

US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April

The grim April — which followed an bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs — suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade’s worth of gains that vanished in two months.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:36 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Baltimore

A man looks at signs of a closed store due to Covid-19 in US. (AP file photo)

US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April — a sign of how deep the economic hole is as offices, restaurants, stores and schools are re-opening after being shuttered because of the coronavirus.

The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16% from March to 5 million. Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.

The grim April — which followed an bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs — suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade’s worth of gains that vanished in two months.

Hiring did rebound in May as 2.5 million jobs were added on net, the government said Friday. But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs, rather than an economy at full throttle.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan
Jun 09, 2020 21:47 IST
PMC standing committee approves widening of 6 metres roads up to 9 metres
Jun 09, 2020 21:43 IST
Two new pilots inducted to operate Air India One
Jun 09, 2020 21:37 IST
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.