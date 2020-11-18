US ends Boeing flight ban: What are the conditions for 737 MAX to return to skies?

Boeing Co on Wednesday won the approval of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which was required to resume its 737 MAX flights after two fatal disasters. Boeing was under fire after two 737 MAX aircraft crashed, claiming 346 lives, and was grounded all over the world due to safety concerns.

The approval comes after FAA chief Steve Dickson’s two-hour evaluation flight of a Boeing 737 MAX, which was considered as an important milestone for the clearance. However, the approval doesn’t allow the Max aircraft to immediately return to the skies.

Also read | Boeing confident in China with thousands of jet orders forecast

Conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to service:

FAA has rescinded the order that grounded the aircraft and has published an Airworthiness Directive, which specifies design changes that must be made before the aircraft returns to service. The US regulator also detailed training changes that the aviation company must incorporate to resume commercial flights after a 20-month grounding.

The FAA is required to approve 737 MAX pilot training program revisions for each US airline operating the MAX and the federal agency will retain its authority to issue airworthiness certificates. It will also retain its authority to issue export certificates of airworthiness for all new 737 MAX aircraft manufactured since the grounding order. The airlines with parked MAX aircraft must take required maintenance steps to prepare them for the skies.

“Following the return to service, the FAA will continue to work closely with our foreign civil aviation partners to evaluate any potential additional enhancements for the aircraft,” the US agency said in a statement.