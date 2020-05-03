US fatalities may hit 100k: Donald Trump

Over the last 24 hours, the country reported 1,947 new fatalities and 34,037 new infections. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump on Friday revised his estimate of US fatalities from Covid-19 to “hopefully” less than 100,000, just days after expressing fears it could go up to 70,000. His initial estimate based on projections by his coronavirus task force was around 200,000 deaths.

The American president, who once dismissed the Covid-19 outbreak as something that will “disappear” like a “miracle”, has in recent weeks used projections to take credit for taking action and preventing more deaths.

“Through our aggressive response and the remarkable commitment and bravery of the American people, we have saved thousands and thousands of lives,” Trump told reporters on Friday before heading out to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

He said, “People were thinking in terms of 1.5 million lives lost to 2.2 (million) without the mitigation. Hopefully, we’re going to come in below that... 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless.”

To apparently keep a tight control on its narrative about the handling of the outbreak, the White House has blocked Anthony Fauci, a top government epidemiologist and member of the US coronavirus task force, from testifying before a congressional committee next week. The Trump administration argued that making key officials who fight the outbreak appear at hearings will be “counterproductive”.

States such as California and Michigan are being very careful with their curbs and have tightened restrictions. Beaches and some public parks in California have been closed indefinitely, while Michigan has extended the lockdown to May 15.

In New York City, a nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 inmates from Covid-19. “It’s absolutely horrifying,” mayor Bill de Blasio said.