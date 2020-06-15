Sections
Home / World News / US fighter plane crashes off coast of northeast England

US fighter plane crashes off coast of northeast England

The statement said at the time of the accident the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. Reuters could not immediately confirm the details.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:54 IST

By Reuters, London

A U.S. fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England . (Photo by Subhankar Chakraborty/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)

A U.S. fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England on Monday with the fate of the pilot and the cause of the crash unknown, the Sun newspaper reported, citing a U.S. Air Force statement.

