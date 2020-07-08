Sections
Home / World News / US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator

US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator

“Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic,” Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:26 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization (Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization, making good on threats over the UN body’s response to the coronavirus, a senator said Tuesday.

“Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic,” Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JeM operative held in Pulwama attack case
Jul 08, 2020 00:59 IST
First woman moves Supreme Court over triple talaq law
Jul 08, 2020 01:03 IST
Faster forest clearances for national highway projects? State forest dept seeks clarity from green ministry
Jul 08, 2020 01:00 IST
Developers in Mumbai woo migrant workers back to sites with sops
Jul 08, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.