US has most number of Covid-19 deaths, India is eighth worst-hit country

According to the Union health ministry, India’ has had 12,573 fatalities due to Covid-19 so far.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Worldometer data shows the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy are the countries that have had more fatalities because of Covid-19. (Reuters Photo)

India currently has the eighth highest number of recorded deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the world, according to a website that monitors the number of cases globally.

Worldometer data shows the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy are the countries that have had more fatalities because of Covid-19.

Also read: India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh

According to the Union health ministry, India’ has had 12,573 fatalities so far.

It said Covid-19 has killed 456,291 people and affected more than 8.5 million across 213 countries and territories around the globe.



Here is how these countries stand in terms of the death toll:

US: America has the highest number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease at 120,688

Brazil: With 47,869 fatalities, Brazil is the second-worst hit country

UK: The UK currently has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world at 42,2,288

Italy: Italy, which is one of the worst-affected countries in Europe, has seen 34,514 people succumbing to the respiratory disease

France: After Italy, France has reported the most number of Covid-19 deaths at 29,603.

Spain: There are 27,136 fatalities in Spain, which is the sixth worst-affected country in the world.

Mexico: The Nouth American country is the seventh worst-hit country in terms of number of deaths at 19,747

India: India has seen the deaths of 12,604 people dying of Covid-19 so far

Iran: Iran, which has reported the highest number of infections in the Middle East, has 9,272 fatalities.

Canada: Canada has recorded 8,300 deaths so far.

(Source: Worldometer)

