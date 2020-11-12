Sections
US hits new all-time high in daily Covid-19 cases

The third wave of Covid-19 infections is underway in USA as the winter approaches.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

A healthcare worker stands by as a man takes a test for Covid- 19 in New York, US. (Reuters)

The United States hit a record-setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The United States has reported more than 10.3 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 240,800 deaths caused by the disease, data showed on Wednesday.

The third wave of Covid-19 infections is underway in the United States as winter approaches.

Numerous US states are facing strained resources at medical facilities, such as shortages of medical personnel and hospital beds, forcing additional lockdowns in the communities considered hotspots. The Trump administration has vowed to have a vaccine ready to be distributed by the end of the year.

