Sections
Home / World News / US Hong Kong sanctions threaten $1.1 trillion in China funding

US Hong Kong sanctions threaten $1.1 trillion in China funding

The bipartisan measure, which was passed by the US Senate and still needs to go through the House and be signed by the US President, bars financial institution from providing accounts to sanctioned officials.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A government-sponsored advertisement promoting new national security law is seen at Eastern Harbour Crossing ahead of national security legislation, in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS)

China’s largest banks have $1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines from US legislation that targets penalizing lenders doing businesses with Chinese officials involved in Hong Kong’s controversial security law, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The bipartisan measure, which was passed by the US Senate and still needs to go through the House and be signed by the US President, bars financial institution from providing accounts to sanctioned officials, many of whom may be assumed to use the services of China’s biggest banks, Francis Chan, a senior analyst at BI in Hong Kong, said in a June 30 note. Banks in violation risk being cut off from accessing the US financial system, he said.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., the nation’s four largest state-backed lenders, had a combined 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) equivalent of US dollar liabilities at the end of 2019, of which 47% were deposits, according to their annual reports. The rest came from the interbank borrowing and issuing securities to global investors.

The legislation would apply penalties against financial institutions only if a bank knowingly does business with an official under sanction. The bill is intended to keep the penalties from capturing a broad swath of US companies, an administration official familiar with the discussions said earlier. Banks will be informed of what entities are on the sanctions list before penalties are imposed, the person said.



Global banks could also be at risk since Chinese officials, their relatives and associates may also be their customers, Chan said. Standard Chartered Plc paid more than $600 million in fines in 2019 for breaching sanctions against Burma, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria. BNP Paribas SA was fined $8.9 billion by the US in 2014, the largest ever on an individual bank, for transactions with Sudan and other blacklisted nations.

The Trump administration overnight escalated pressure on China over its crackdown on Hong Kong by making it harder to export sensitive technology to the city as Beijing is poised on Tuesday to pass the security law. The Commerce Department said it’s suspending regulations allowing special treatment to Hong Kong over things including export license exceptions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Jun 30, 2020 09:56 IST
Google honours LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to conclude Pride month
Jun 30, 2020 09:49 IST
Farhan reacts to Abhay’s claim of being demoted to supporting cast in ZNMD
Jun 30, 2020 09:47 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.66 lakh, toll reaches 16,893 with 418 deaths in 24 hours
Jun 30, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.