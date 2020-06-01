Sections
Home / World News / US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India

US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India

Eliot Engel, chairman of the powerful US House foreign relations committee, on Monday, slammed Chinese “aggression” for continuing tensions along the border with India, adding to growing US support for India in this dispute.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By Yashwant Raj | Posted by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Washington

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)

Eliot Engel, chairman of the powerful US House foreign relations committee, on Monday, slammed Chinese “aggression” for continuing tensions along the border with India, adding to growing US support for India in this dispute.

“I am extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border.,” Engel, a Democrat, said in a statement. “China is demonstrating once again that it is willing to bully its neighbours rather than resolve conflicts according to international law.”

He added: “I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India.”

The chairman of the committee, which has oversight over the state department, is the latest US official to weigh in on India’s side in this border dispute with China.



Alice Wells, the outgoing head of the state department’s South and Central Asia department, had earlier said the border flare-ups were a “reminder that Chinese aggression is not always just rhetorical”.

“Whether it’s in the South China Sea or whether it’s along the border with India, we continue to see provocations and disturbing behaviour by China that raises questions about how China seeks to use its growing power,” she had added.

Also on the India-China dispute, President Donald Trump made an unsolicited offer of mediation which has been turned down by both India and China.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khanna doctor couple, 34 more test positive in Punjab
Jun 02, 2020 01:22 IST
AP moves Supreme Court challenging HC verdict on reinstatement of state election commissioner
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.