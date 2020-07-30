Sections
US House panel passes bill to promote legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Washington

The bill seeks to authorise the state department to set up, in cooperation with the Indian government, an educational forum for scholars from the two countries focussed on studying Gandhi and King. (IANS)

The foreign affairs committee of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a legislation for consideration of the full chamber that seeks to set up an exchange programme for Indian and American students to study Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

The Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act was authored by John Lewis, the civil rights leader Democratic member of the House who passed away last week. It had been a long-running project for him.

Lewis first introduced the bill in October 2011, two yeas after he led a congressional delegation to India to commemorate the 50th anniversary of King’s 1959 visit to India..

“As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India have long traditions of upholding these shared values championed by figures like Gandhi, King, and Congressman Lewis,” Ami Bera, the Indian American congressman who co-sponsored the legislation said in a statement. “But they are increasingly under threat in both countries. This legislation will help ensure those values endure and remind us that by holding true to them, we embody and live up to the best of our two nations.”



The bill seeks to authorise the state department to set up, in cooperation with the Indian government, an educational forum for scholars from the two countries focussed on studying Gandhi and King.

It also seeks the development of a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution based on the principles of non-violence, and the establishment of a foundation to address social, environmental, and health priorities in India.

