US, India are among countries with most Covid-19 cases. Here’s a list

As the world scrambled into the New Year after being severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, several countries are beginning their vaccination programmes to inoculate their citizens against the viral disease. The emergence of a new, the more infectious strain might have dampened some of the positivity going into 2021 but experts have said that a vaccine would work despite mutations.

While some countries were not hit as hard by the coronavirus disease, some were hit the worst in terms of loss of life, overwhelming the medical system, and the economy.

Here are the 10 countries with the most cases of Covid-19 so far:

1. United States: The US is the country with the most number of coronavirus infections in the world at the moment. The country currently has an overall caseload of 20,805,262 while the death toll stands at 353,371, as per Johns Hopkins University.

2. India: Second on the list with nearly half the number of cases as the US is India. India’s tally of the coronavirus disease stands 10,356,844 after 16,375 new cases and 201 deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) recently gave their approval to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use authorisation.

3. Brazil: The South American nation is the worst affected in the continent in terms of infections with 7,733,746 confirmed cases and 196,018 deaths, Johns Hopkins University’s tracker shows. President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the virus threat for months before himself getting infected.

4. Russia: Russia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections recently. Its current overall caseload stands at 3,203,743 while the death toll stands at 57,730, as per Johns Hopkins University.

5. United Kingdom: The UK went into strict lockdown restrictions yet again as cases surged, topped off by the discovery of a new, even more infectious strain of the virus. Johns Hopkins University’s tracker shows the UK currently has the highest caseload in Europe with 2,662,699 confirmed cases and 75,137 deaths.

6. France: France was the first country to suspend travel from the UK after the discovery of the new virus strain. The country has seen a surge in cases over the winter like several other European nations with even their President contracting the virus. The country currently has a caseload of 2,712,975 and a death toll of 65,164, as per Johns Hopkins University.

7. Turkey: Turkey currently has an overall caseload of 2,241,912 with the death toll at 21,488, Johns Hopkins University’s tracker shows.

8. Italy: Italy was the worst-affected nation in the world during the earlier months of the pandemic. It has since controlled and checked the spread of the virus but the winter period has seen cases surging all over Europe. The country currently has a caseload of 2,155,446 with 75,332 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

9. Spain: Spain was also one of the worst-affected countries in Europe. The country currently has 1,928,265 Covid-19 cases with the death toll currently standing at 50,837, Johns Hopkins University’s tracker showed.

10. Germany: Germany had announced lockdown measures from Christmas to New Year in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus infection as cases surged all across Europe. The country currently has an overall caseload of 1,783,896 with the death toll standing at 34,791 as per Johns Hopkins University.