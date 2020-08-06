Sections
Home / World News / US jobless claims dip in latest week to 1.19 million: Govt

US jobless claims dip in latest week to 1.19 million: Govt

However, the four-week average for initial unemployment claims was barely changed at 1.33 million in the week ended August 1, the report said.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

The total workers continuing to receive benefits fell to 16.1 million (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Workers filing for first-time jobless benefits dropped in the latest week to 1.19 million, well below what analysts had been expecting, and applications for pandemic assistance also fell, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

However, the four-week average for initial unemployment claims was barely changed at 1.33 million in the week ended August 1, the report said.

The total workers continuing to receive benefits fell to 16.1 million, but that was nearly 10 times higher than a year earlier, and the insured unemployment rate dipped six-tenths to a still-high 11 percent through the week ended July 25.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

700 tonnes of Chemical stored in Chennai safe, to be e-auctioned: Customs
Aug 06, 2020 19:37 IST
The Mandal moment
Aug 06, 2020 19:37 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check
Aug 06, 2020 19:35 IST
August 5: A tribute to the values of the Republic
Aug 06, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.