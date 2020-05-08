US jobless numbers rise by another 3.2 million amid Covid-19 pandemic

A sign stating that job placement program called Work Force 1 is closed is seen on the door of the New York State unemployment offices on May 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (AFP Photo )

Nearly 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, which reflected a continued drop from the peak in April but was still a record, taking up the total of job losses caused by the Covid-19 epidemic in the United States to 33.5 million, according to new data released Thursday.

Before March, when the epidemic which President Donald Trump has said has been the “worst attack” in US history, worse than the 1942 Pearl Harbor attack and the September 11 terrorist attacks got under way, the number of claims for unemployment benefits had been historically 700,000 a week, going back several decades.

Though 3.2 million marked continued reduction following 3.8 million the week before and way below the peak of 6.9 million applications filed in late March. The cumulative figure for the past month due Friday are expected to be far grimmer, wiping out job gains of several decades.

Layoffs started mid-March as the country began to be shut down state by state to enforce social-distancing and other mitigation efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic. Restaurants, theatres, shopping mall, saloon closed, manufacturing slowed and travel and hospitality industry were crippled.

The epidemic’s devastating impact on the economy is telling on families. New research released Wednesday by the Hamilton Project showed unprecedented levels of food insecurity in the United States. One in five children are not getting enough to eat, was one of the grim findings of the study.

At least 42 states have opened up or eased restriction to varying degrees in recent days. But the Wall Street Journal said citing economists that it will be months before US employers begin hiring consistently again and years before the millions of jobs lost thus far will be fully replaced.

President Trump, who has cheered on the reopening, expressed growing frustration with the havoc wreaked by the epidemic, and called it the “worst attack” in US history.

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center,” the president told reporters, referring to two pivotal events n US history. The Pearl Harbor attack in 1942 drew the United States into the Second World War and the 9/11 attacks triggered the longest in US history, in Afghanistan. — more people had died in either instance, than the toll from Covid-19 thus far.

US toll shot up by 2,367 deaths in the last 24 hours, marking a return to more than 2,000 after days of dipping numbers, to 73,435; and by 24,254 new infections to 1.22 million infections. While the daily toll had ebbed in recent days, the number of infections has hovered around and above 20,000.