US joins G7 artificial intelligence group to counter China

The Trump administration had been the lone holdout among leaders of the Group of Seven — the world’s wealthiest democracies — in setting up the Global Partnership on AI.

Updated: May 29, 2020 07:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington DC

The White House stands past fencing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Bloomberg)

The US has joined an international panel for setting ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence. The Trump administration had earlier dismissed the idea.

White House’s chief technology officer, Michael Kratsios, told The Associated Press on Thursday it is important to establish shared democratic principles as a counter to China’s record of “twisting technology” in ways that threaten civil liberties.

“Chinese technology companies are attempting to shape international standards on facial recognition and surveillance at the United Nations,” he said.

The Trump administration had been the lone holdout among leaders of the Group of Seven — the world’s wealthiest democracies — in setting up the Global Partnership on AI.



The partnership launched Thursday after a virtual meeting between national technology ministers. It was nearly two years after the leaders of Canada and France announced they were forming a group to guide the responsible adoption of AI based on shared principles of “human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.” The Trump administration objected to that approach, arguing that too much focus on regulation would hamper US innovation. But negotiations over the past year and changes to the group’s scope led the US to join, Kratsios said.

“We worked very hard to make it clear that it would not be a standard-setting or policy-making body,” he said.

US involvement is important because of the large role that American tech firms play globally and its historic advocacy for human rights, said Kay Mathiesen, an associate professor focused on computer ethics at Northeastern University in Boston.

US tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Apple are all concerned about what guidelines they should be following to use AI responsibly,” she said. “Given their global presence, the fact that the U.S. wasn’t involved does not mean that they would not end up having to follow any regulations developed by the rest of the G7.”

