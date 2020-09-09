Sections
Home / World News / US keeps India on 'do not travel' list over pandemic

US keeps India on ‘do not travel’ list over pandemic

Pakistan and Bangladesh were among six countries moved to the category of less prohibitive ‘Level 3: Reconsider travel’ on Wednesday, while India was retained in ‘Level 4: Do not travel’ category.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks down an escalator amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US on September 8. (REUTERS)

The United States on Wednesday kept India in its list of countries under ‘do not travel’ advisories due to Covid-19 pandemic, but took Pakistan and Bangladesh off it.

The US removed a pandemic-related global travel advisory for Americans in August and switched to a country-specific system, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It had then kept most countries in the category of ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the six countries moved to the category of less prohibitive ‘Level 3: reconsider travel’, on Wednesday. The other four were Benin, Kuwait, Mexico, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.



“We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve,” the state department said in a statement.

“Do not travel to India due to Covid-19,” said the department’s travel advisory page, which also said, “exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”

The CDC has advised American travellers that “Covid-19 risk in India is high. If you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited,” added the advisory.

